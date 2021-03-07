Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.86 Million Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,653 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.