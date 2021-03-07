Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 725,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after buying an additional 490,698 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Truist raised their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

