Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,839 shares during the period. Ituran Location and Control accounts for about 1.1% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 1.29% of Ituran Location and Control worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 813.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $21.54 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -79.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

