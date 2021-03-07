Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,624 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.97 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

