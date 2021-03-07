Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Increases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Argus lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.