Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,091 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,412,263.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.