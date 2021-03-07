Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 3,408 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.