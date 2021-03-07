Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after buying an additional 198,626 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $89.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

