Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $49,249,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 130.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,913 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,880,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6,551.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 417,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

