Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,414 shares during the period. The Mosaic accounts for 1.5% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Mosaic worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The Mosaic stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.