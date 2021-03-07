Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $13,400,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.