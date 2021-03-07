Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 16,690 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

