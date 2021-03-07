Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,346 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,453,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,854,000 after acquiring an additional 293,064 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 868,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.