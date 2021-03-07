Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,453 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a PE ratio of -549.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

