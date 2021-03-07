Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,769 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.0% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

