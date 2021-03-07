Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,792 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 62.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

NYSE BXMT opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

