Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 5,406 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,406 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

