Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 70,064 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,064 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $9.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

