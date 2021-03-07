Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes $4.74 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 223,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.05% of Newell Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $26.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

