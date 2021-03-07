Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 16,452 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $121.31. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

