Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPL. Barclays decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

TSE:PPL traded up C$1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,317. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$46.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

