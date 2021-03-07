PENG Trading Up 12.7% Over Last Week (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PENG has a market capitalization of $397,014.89 and $243.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002465 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00287633 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00028940 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001564 BTC.

About PENG

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,469,816,437 coins and its circulating supply is 7,836,348,075 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

