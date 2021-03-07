Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 28th total of 39,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,954. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. acquired 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $34,349.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,538 shares of company stock valued at $127,314. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

