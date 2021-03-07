PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFSI opened at $61.61 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $2,620,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,547,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,710,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,490 shares of company stock worth $14,589,056. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.