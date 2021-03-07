Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Pentair worth $67,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after acquiring an additional 383,590 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

