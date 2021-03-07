Peony (PNY) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Peony has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peony token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $1.01 million and $717.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00068050 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,945,147 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

