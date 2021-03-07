Peony Trading Up 1.5% This Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Peony token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $938,990.58 and approximately $440.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,939,475 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

