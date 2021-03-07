pEOS Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a market cap of $821,045.39 and $540.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.