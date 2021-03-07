PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,837,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $1,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,186,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

