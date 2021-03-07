PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 722,568 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

