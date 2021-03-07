Perlin (PERL) Price Hits $0.0839

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $41.19 million and approximately $13.10 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 75% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00054868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.63 or 0.00794949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00030057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00041611 BTC.

Perlin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.