Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Perspecta also reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perspecta.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.84.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.46. Perspecta has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,932,000 after acquiring an additional 725,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

