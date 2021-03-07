Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,996,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,895,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 613,967 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,516,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,419,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

PFE opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.