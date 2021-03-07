PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth about $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its position in PG&E by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. 20,816,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075,914. PG&E has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

