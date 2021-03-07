Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

Shares of PGSVY stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Pgs Asa has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.88.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.