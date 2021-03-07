Phala Network Market Capitalization Reaches $91.42 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $91.42 million and $37.83 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,623,146 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

