Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.20 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $81,910.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.57 or 0.00469280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00069148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00464651 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,847,731 tokens. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

