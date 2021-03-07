Phantasma Energy Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $209,771.00 (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $209,771.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for about $0.0738 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00465653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00068255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00076916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00081508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00462864 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 39,672,727 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.