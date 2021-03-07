Phantasma Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $47.65 million and $457,812.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,808.21 or 1.00234454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

