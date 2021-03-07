Phoenician Capital LLC Takes Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Phoenician Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,000. Open Lending accounts for about 5.9% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Phoenician Capital LLC owned about 0.23% of Open Lending as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPRO. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $874,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $10,488,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 6,926.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 96,275 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

