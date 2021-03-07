Phoneum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,782.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $199,589.67 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00784022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041686 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,658,476 tokens. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.