Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and approximately $22,097.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,435,762 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

