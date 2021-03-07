PIBBLE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $293,007.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $26.54 million and $293,007.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,339,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.