PieDAO DEFI++ 24 Hour Volume Reaches $34,583.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.30 or 0.00010488 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $34,583.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.00469874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00067872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00081042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.03 or 0.00462844 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

