Pillar (PLR) Hits Market Cap of $5.88 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Pillar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $155,517.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00056116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.03 or 0.00797108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00060448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00042531 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pillar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars.

