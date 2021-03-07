PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of PCN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 82,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,388. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 581,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

