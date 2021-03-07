PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PCN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. 82,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,388. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
