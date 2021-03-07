PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 28th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 573,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $2,081,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.53. 43,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,417. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

