Pinkcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.90 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $65,776.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.00416892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.73 or 0.03760639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 450,920,274 coins and its circulating supply is 425,659,838 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

