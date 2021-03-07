Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.61 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $11.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $13.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $165.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.