Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,803 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $950,769. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

